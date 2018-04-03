Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Bends twine
Perreault scored a goal in Monday's 6-5 victory over the Senators.
Perreault's tally -- his 17th of the season -- gave him 14 power-play points on the year -- one short of his career high. In fact, the winger needs just one more goal to match his career-best of 18, which he achieved in back-to-back seasons (2013-15). Matchups with non-playoff clubs Montreal, Calgary and Chicago could open the door for the 29-year-old to set some personal records.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Playing against Devils•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Questionable against Devils•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Posts three points against Panthers•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Pots two assists•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Registers two-point night•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Four goals in last five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...