Perreault scored a goal in Monday's 6-5 victory over the Senators.

Perreault's tally -- his 17th of the season -- gave him 14 power-play points on the year -- one short of his career high. In fact, the winger needs just one more goal to match his career-best of 18, which he achieved in back-to-back seasons (2013-15). Matchups with non-playoff clubs Montreal, Calgary and Chicago could open the door for the 29-year-old to set some personal records.