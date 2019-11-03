Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Buries pair of goals
Perreault scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
The fourth-line winger carried the offense at first, opening the scoring at 2:19 of the first period before tallying on the man advantage just over halfway through the third. Perreault had been held off the scoresheet in the last seven games. The 31-year-old is up to four goals and a helpers through 15 appearances. He also has 24 shots on goal and 21 hits, but he can be inconsistent with scoring, so don't rush to the waiver wire for him yet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.