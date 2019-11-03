Perreault scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The fourth-line winger carried the offense at first, opening the scoring at 2:19 of the first period before tallying on the man advantage just over halfway through the third. Perreault had been held off the scoresheet in the last seven games. The 31-year-old is up to four goals and a helpers through 15 appearances. He also has 24 shots on goal and 21 hits, but he can be inconsistent with scoring, so don't rush to the waiver wire for him yet.