Perreault had a pair of helpers in Tuesday's win over Buffalo.

Perreault is having a fantastic season and continues to be a great source of secondary scoring for a hot Winnipeg squad that has won three straight games. The 30-year-old has only fired 51 shots on goal in 32 contests, but he's potted 12 goals and dished out 13 assists. Perreault can be streaky and may not shoot the puck often, but he has a lethal and underrated shot that compliments his great offensive awareness. He's been great with the man advantage and is sporting a plus-7 rating, so take full advantage of what could end up being his best offensive season to date.