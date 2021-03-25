Perreault recorded a power-play assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Perreault had a hand in the second of Andrew Copp's four goals Wednesday. The helper put Perreault at 13 points in 33 contests. He's just two shy of his output from 49 games last year. The 33-year-old has added 39 hits, 38 shots on net and a a plus-8 rating in 2020-21.