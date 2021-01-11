Perreault was waived by the Jets on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Perreault should be a lock for the taxi squad as the team looks to create some cap space by burying his contract "in the minors". By moving Perreault's contract, it seems likely that Trevor Lewis, who is in camp on a PTO, will be given a permanent NHL deal.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Ditches non-contact sweater•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Emerges in non-contact jersey•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Absent Tuesday•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: On ice for Game 4 warmups•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Skates ahead of Game 4•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Exits contest Tuesday•