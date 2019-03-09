Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Dishes helper
Perreault registered an assist and went plus-3 in an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.
Perreault was one of 15 Jets skaters to record at least a point in the contest, assisting on center Andrew Copp's goal in the final minute of the second period. Perreault has had a down year on offense, with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 67 contests, but he has managed to avoid his seemingly annual injuries to this point. The lower production makes him safe to avoid outside of deep formats.
