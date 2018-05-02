Perreault (upper body) skated in a regular sweater at practice Wednesday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Perreault has missed the Jets' previous seven contests due to his upper-body injury. Coach Paul Maurice left the door open to a possible return for Game 4, which would provide a boost to Winnipeg's power play. During the regular season, the center notched six goals and eight helpers with the man advantage while logging 2:15 of ice time.