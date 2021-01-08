Perreault (undisclosed) was back at practice in a regular jersey Friday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Perreault immediately reclaimed his spot on the Jets' fourth line alongside Nate Thompson and Trevor Lewis. While this trio is unlikely to offer a ton of offensive upside, they will certainly be dishing out plenty of hits and will add some physicality to the Winnipeg lineup. As such, Perreault will provide low-end fantasy value, at best.