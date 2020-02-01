Perreault will not return to Friday's game against the Bruins due to an upper-body injury.

Perreault was crushed by the Bruins' Karson Kuhlman late in the second period and immediately went to the locker room. It's unclear how significant Perreault's injury is, but it seems unlikely he'll be ready for Saturday's game against the Blues. Expect Logan Shaw to enter the lineup in a bottom-six role for that contest.