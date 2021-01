Perreault (undisclosed) is on the ice for Wednesday's practice in a non-contact jersey, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Perreault is clearly still dealing with whatever prevented him from taking the ice for the first two days of camp, but it appears as though he's on track to be ready for Winnipeg's regular-season opener versus the Flames on Jan. 14. The 33-year-old forward picked up 15 points in 49 games with the Jets last campaign.