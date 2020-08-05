Perreault (undisclosed) will not return to Tuesday's Game 3 clash against the Flames.

Perreault was on the receiving end of an awkward hit near the boards, and after a trial skate before the third period, elected he didn't feel well enough to carry on. Perreault becomes the fourth Jets forward to be dealing with injury, with Mark Scheifele (leg), Patrik Laine (wrist) and Mason Appleton (undisclosed) all absent Tuesday. Jack Roslovic was moved up to the second line with Perreault exiting the game.