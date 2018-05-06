Perreault (upper body) is expected to suit up for Saturday's Game 5 in Nashville.

Perreault hasn't played since Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals against Minnesota, but coach Paul Maurice hinted after morning skate that the team was getting ready to reinsert the skilled forward, who provided 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 70 regular-season appearances. "We've waited for it. We're getting pretty good at moving the pieces around and still finding success but we'll get everybody out there tonight and let 'er rip," Maurice said. Perreault's return will likely move grinder Matt Hendricks to the press box.