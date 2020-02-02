Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Expected to miss two weeks
Perreault (upper body) is expected to miss at least two weeks, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Perreault took a hard hit in Friday's game against the Bruins, and it's expected to cost him significant time. The two-week timeline puts him on track to rejoin the lineup Feb. 16 versus the Blackhawks, but nothing is set in stone. Logan Shaw will likely continue to see fourth-line minutes while Perreault is unavailable.
