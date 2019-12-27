Play

Perreault (concussion) is slated to practice with the team Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

While Perreault won't be available for Friday's matchup with the Blues, if he avoids any setbacks, he could return to the lineup against St. Louis on Sunday. In the meantime, Mason Appleton figures to jump up to Perreault's spot on the third line.

