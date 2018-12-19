Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Extends goal streak to five
Perreault had his team's only goal Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Kings.
Perreault's ice time was actually his lowest since Dec. 9 at just 12:51, but he made it count by scoring for the fifth consecutive game and recording a point for the ninth time in 10 games. He's playing consistent hockey on a good offensive team, making him worth a look if he's free.
