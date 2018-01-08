Perrault scored two goals, one on the power play, while adding four shots on net and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The veteran forward continues his impressive pace, having now scored 12 goals and 23 points in 31 games. Perreault will likely cool down somewhat as a goal scorer -- his career high is only 18 -- but he's topped 40 points in each of the last four seasons, and given the offensive talent around him in Winnipeg he could well be headed for a new personal best at the age of 30.