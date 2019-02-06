Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Finds back of net
Perreault scored against the Sharks on Tuesday.
Perreault brought a six-game goal drought to a close with his marker and now has points in each of his previous two contests. Despite slotting into the third line, the Quebec native should continue to log minutes on the second power-play unit, a role in which he has tallied six of his 21 points this season.
