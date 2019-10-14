Perreault scored a goal on his lone shot in a 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Perreault opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game Sunday, although it was all Penguins for much of the remainder of the night. The 31-year-old winger is filling a bottom-six role at the moment and has generated just one shot on goal in four of his seven games. He played in all 82 games last season with the Jets and had 15 goals and 30 points.