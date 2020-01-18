Jets' Mathieu Perreault: First point since return
Perreault collected an assist in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Lightning.
Perreault picked up his first point in nine games since he returned from a concussion. He picked off a pass and set up Jack Roslovic for the second-period tally. Perreault has been limited to 13 points, 57 shots on goal and 57 hits through 42 contests. The third-liner is notably streaky with his scoring -- perhaps he can build upon Friday's assist, as he'll need a big surge to reach 30 points for the seventh season in a row.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.