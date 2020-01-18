Perreault collected an assist in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Lightning.

Perreault picked up his first point in nine games since he returned from a concussion. He picked off a pass and set up Jack Roslovic for the second-period tally. Perreault has been limited to 13 points, 57 shots on goal and 57 hits through 42 contests. The third-liner is notably streaky with his scoring -- perhaps he can build upon Friday's assist, as he'll need a big surge to reach 30 points for the seventh season in a row.