Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Four goals in last five games
Perreault netted the Jets' only regulation goal in a 2-1 shootout win over Calgary.
Perreault has four goals in his last five games and six points in that span. He's sniping at an unreasonable 21.7 percent, almost eight points above his career mark. Perreault won't keep it up, but right now, he's a hot activation. Don't be afraid to leverage his heat into a trade. Perreault has 14 goals, but has never tallied more than 18 in a season. And he's missed big chunks of time to injury every year.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Collects two assists in win•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Finds back of net twice Sunday•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Tallies trio of points•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Three points against Ottawa•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Scores twice in loss•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Producing in return from injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...