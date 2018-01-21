Perreault netted the Jets' only regulation goal in a 2-1 shootout win over Calgary.

Perreault has four goals in his last five games and six points in that span. He's sniping at an unreasonable 21.7 percent, almost eight points above his career mark. Perreault won't keep it up, but right now, he's a hot activation. Don't be afraid to leverage his heat into a trade. Perreault has 14 goals, but has never tallied more than 18 in a season. And he's missed big chunks of time to injury every year.