Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Game-time call Friday
Perreault (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 2 matchup versus the Wild, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Perreault was roughed up on multiple occasions during Game 1 on Wednesday before he ultimately left the ice for good after logging just 6:52 of ice time. His absence Friday would have a significant ripple effect on the lines and the second power-play unit, but official word on his status appears unlikely before the team takes the ice for pregame warmups.
