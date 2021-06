Perreault registered an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Perreault set up Adam Lowry's tally at 17:51 of the second period. The 33-year-old Perreault has put up two points, seven shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-1 rating through seven playoff contests, mainly in a bottom-six role with power-play time.