Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Garners late helper
Perreault picked up an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Perreault sprung Adam Lowry with the Canucks' net empty, and the latter worked a give-and-go with Andrew Copp to find the tally. Perreault has produced four goals and two helpers through 17 contests this year. The 31-year-old also has 26 shots on goal and 25 hits. He's reached 30 points in seven of the last eight years despite playing the full 82 games just once in that span (one campaign was the lockout-shortened 2012-13). The picture of middle-six consistency, Perreault is right on track to reach that mark again.
