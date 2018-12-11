Perreault (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Chicago on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Perreault missed Monday's practice session, but will still suit up Tuesday. The Quebec native may be bogged down in a 13-game goal drought, but has racked up four assists in his last five games. The winger should continue to log minutes on the second power-play unit, giving him solid mid-range fantasy value.