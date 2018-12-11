Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Good to go against Hawks
Perreault (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Chicago on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Perreault missed Monday's practice session, but will still suit up Tuesday. The Quebec native may be bogged down in a 13-game goal drought, but has racked up four assists in his last five games. The winger should continue to log minutes on the second power-play unit, giving him solid mid-range fantasy value.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Good to go against Washington•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Injured during practice•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Pots goal versus Devils•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Nothing to show for in shutout loss•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: No-show for Western Conference finals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...