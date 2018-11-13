Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Good to go against Washington
Perreault (leg) is expected to play Wednesday against the Capitals, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Perreault suffered an apparent leg injury during Tuesday's practice, but it evidently isn't serious enough to jeopardize his status for Wednesday's contest. The veteran forward is expected to slot into a top-six role against Washington, skating with Bryan Little and Kyle Connor on the Jets' second line.
