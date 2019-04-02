Perreault posted an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Perreault has reached the 30-point mark in 79 games this season, but his offense has trended down in recent years, from 45 points in 2016-17 to 39 last year. He's enjoyed the best health of his career, but the 31-year-old has found himself stuck in the bottom six. He does have 124 hits, which helps him maintain some fantasy value in deeper formats.