Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Hits 30-point plateau
Perreault posted an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Perreault has reached the 30-point mark in 79 games this season, but his offense has trended down in recent years, from 45 points in 2016-17 to 39 last year. He's enjoyed the best health of his career, but the 31-year-old has found himself stuck in the bottom six. He does have 124 hits, which helps him maintain some fantasy value in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...