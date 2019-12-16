Play

Perreault is being evaluated for a concussion, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Perreault status for Tuesday's tilt hasn't been officially announced by the club, but considering the organization is treating this as a concussion, the center will almost certainly be unavailable versus Carolina. Gabriel Bourque will jump up to the third line in Perreault's stead while Adam Lowry gets a look on the power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories