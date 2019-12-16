Perreault (upper body) left Sunday's game against the Flyers and will not return.

Perreault took a big check from Joel Farabee in the second period that resulted in a five-minute major for Farabee. Perreault needed help off the ice and immediately went back to the locker room. The 31-year-old's status for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes is up in the air right now.