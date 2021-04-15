Perreault scored a power-play goal on two shots while dishing out a pair of hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Perreault found the back of the net 2:07 into the third period while on the man advantage, loading up and roofing a snap shot from the right dot to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead. It was just the second power-play tally all year for Perrault, who has nine goals and 17 points in 43 games overall.