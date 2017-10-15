Play

Perreault was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's contest against Carolina due to a lower-body injury and will not return.

The veteran forward was able to play over 13 minutes, while putting a shot on goal and picking up a minor penalty before suffering the injury. Expect Winnipeg to issue a further update on Perreault ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Columbus.

