Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Nearing return
Perreault (lower body) will not be available for Tuesday's tilt versus the Coyotes, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Perreault continues to work his way back from injury, with the club going so far as to send Brendan Lemieux back to AHL Manitoba to clear space on the 23-man roster. If he continues to progress, a return to action against the Flyers on Thursday is certainly not out of the question for the center. When the former sixth-round pick is given the green light, he will likely bounce Matt Hendricks from the lineup.
