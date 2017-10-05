Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Nets goal in blowout
Perreault scored the final goal of Wednesday's 7-2 loss at the hands of the Maple Leafs.
Perreault went five-hole against Frederik Andersen -- who no doubt will want that one back -- but it was too little, too late to overcome the hole the Jets put themselves in. Despite seeing action in 7:57 of ice time with the man advantage, the winger's marker came at even strength. The 29-year-old is on his way to a fifth consecutive 40-plus point campaign.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Pots power-play goal•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Remains blazing hot in win over Jackets•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Unselfish play in Tuesday's win•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Nets game-winner against Senators•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Stays red hot with multi-point effort•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Records third straight multi-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...