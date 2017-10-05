Perreault scored the final goal of Wednesday's 7-2 loss at the hands of the Maple Leafs.

Perreault went five-hole against Frederik Andersen -- who no doubt will want that one back -- but it was too little, too late to overcome the hole the Jets put themselves in. Despite seeing action in 7:57 of ice time with the man advantage, the winger's marker came at even strength. The 29-year-old is on his way to a fifth consecutive 40-plus point campaign.