Perreault was missing from the scoresheet for all of the Western Conference finals.

Considering Perreault registered just one point in his eight games back from an upper-body injury, one has to wonder if he was truly at 100 percent. The center spent much of the season in a third-line role, but that didn't stop coach Paul Maurice from utilizing him on the power play, where he notched six goals and eight helpers while averaging 2:15 of ice time. Fantasy owners should expect the Quebec native to handle similar responsibilities during the upcoming season, which bodes well for his chances of reaching the 40-point threshold in 2018-19 -- a mark he came just one point shy of this year.