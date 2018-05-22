Jets' Mathieu Perreault: No show for Western Conference finals
Perreault was missing from the scoresheet for all of the Western Conference finals.
Considering Perreault registered just one point in his eight games back from an upper-body injury, one has to wonder if he was truly at 100 percent. The center spent much of the season in a third-line role, but that didn't stop coach Paul Maurice from utilizing him on the power play, where he notched six goals and eight helpers while averaging 2:15 of ice time. Fantasy owners should expect the Quebec native to handle similar responsibilities during the upcoming season, which bodes well for his chances of reaching the 40-point threshold in 2018-19 -- a mark he came just one point shy of this year.
