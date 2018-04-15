Perreault (upper body) wasn't cleared to play in Sunday's Game 3 tilt against Minnesota.

The injury from Game 1 is still bugging Perreault, and although he skated in the last 65 contests of 2017-18, he'll take a seat for the second straight playoff game. In the regular season the 30-year-old lit the lamp in each game against Minnesota -- and although two games is a small sample size, he'll look to carry his streak over into the postseason when he does return, and also seek to collect his first playoff goal as a member of Winnipeg.