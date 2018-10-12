Perrault failed to register a point Thursday, recording one shot on goal in a 3-0 loss to Nashville.

Perrault, 30, has been a consistent point producer for Winnipeg the last four seasons, tallying 40-plus points in three of them. He's gotten off to a somewhat slow start this year, but it's only a matter of time before the rugged winger gets going. Expect him to open his 2018-19 account in the very near future and when all is said and done, Perrault is, yet again, likely to wind up in the 35-45 point range yet.