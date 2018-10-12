Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Nothing to show for in shutout loss
Perrault failed to register a point Thursday, recording one shot on goal in a 3-0 loss to Nashville.
Perrault, 30, has been a consistent point producer for Winnipeg the last four seasons, tallying 40-plus points in three of them. He's gotten off to a somewhat slow start this year, but it's only a matter of time before the rugged winger gets going. Expect him to open his 2018-19 account in the very near future and when all is said and done, Perrault is, yet again, likely to wind up in the 35-45 point range yet.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: No-show for Western Conference finals•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Expected to dress for Game 5•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Regains full health•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Out for Game 3•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...