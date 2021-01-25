Perreault recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Perreault set up Adam Lowry at 10:41 for the opening tally of a back-and-forth game. That got Perreault off of zeroes on his scoreline -- he's contributed only five shots on goal, six hits and three blocked shots in six outings so far. The 33-year-old forward almost exclusively works in a bottom-six role and shouldn't be counted on for offense.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Designated for waivers•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Ditches non-contact sweater•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Emerges in non-contact jersey•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Absent Tuesday•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: On ice for Game 4 warmups•