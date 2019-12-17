Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Officially ruled out
Perreault (concussion), as expected, won't be in the lineup versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Perreault is currently in the concussion protocol and was a long shot to be available Tuesday. With the Quebec native sidelined, Gabriel Bourque will move up to the third line while Joona Luoto comes down from the press box. Whenever Perreault does return to action, he should retake his spot on the power play, despite having recorded just one point with the man advantage.
