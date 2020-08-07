Perreault (undisclosed) is participating in pregame warmups ahead of Game 4 against Calgary on Thursday and appears set to play, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

There's always the chance Perreault could take a twirl and not feel good enough to play, but he was a participant in Thursday's morning skate, so it seems likely he'll be good to go -- especially since he's taking line rushes with Cody Eakin and Jansen Harkins on the third unit. With the Jets on the brink of elimination down 2-1 in the series and without stars Mark Scheifele (leg) and Patrik Laine (wrist), Perreault will be a welcome re-addition to the lineup.