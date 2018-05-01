Perreault (upper body) was still sporting a non-contact sweater at Tuesday's game-day skate -- ruling him out for the Jets' Game 3 matchup with Nashville, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perreault will miss his seventh straight outing due to his upper-body issue, but the fact that he is joining his teammates on the ice -- albeit in a non-contact jersey -- bodes well for his eventual return to the lineup. The Quebec native tallied 17 goals and 22 helpers in his 70 regular-season contests and figures to take on a bottom-six role once given the green light. In the meantime, Matt Hendricks is slated to continue deputizing in Perreault's stead.