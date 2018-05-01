Perreault (upper body) was still sporting a non-contact sweater at Tuesday's game-day skate -- ruling him out for the Jets' Game 3 matchup with Nashville, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perreault will miss his seventh straight outing due to his upper-body issue, but the fact that he is joining his teammates on the ice -- albeit in a non-contact jersey -- bodes well for his eventual return to the lineup. The Quebec native tallied 17 goals and 22 helpers in his 70 regular-season contests and figures to take on a bottom-six role once given the green light. In the meantime, Matt Hendricks is slated to continue deputizing in Perreault's stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories