Perreault (upper body) will not play in Friday's Game 5 against the Wild, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perreault has not played since suffering the upper-body injury in Game 1 and he will continue to rest with the Jets holding a 3-1 series lead entering Friday's contest. It's possible he will return later in the series if it continues to extend, or he may continue to sit until the second round to ensure he's healthy the rest of the way if they advance. For now, it's best to consider him questionable on a game-by-game basis.