Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Pair of apples in win
Perreault collected a pair of even-strength assists in a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Sunday.
Perreault had been held without a point in five straight games prior to Sunday's meeting with the Ducks. The two assists give Perreault 11 points through 30 games.
