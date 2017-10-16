Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Placed on injured reserve
Perreault (lower body) landed on injured reserve Monday.
Prior to getting hurt, Perreault was bogged down in a three-game pointless streak in which he tallied just four PIM, seven shots on goal and four hits. By placing him on IR, the earliest the center could return to action is Oct. 26 against the Penguins. In the meantime, the Jets have called up Kyle Connor who will likely replace Perreault on the power play.
