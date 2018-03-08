Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Playing against Devils
Perreault (illness) will play against the Devils on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Perreault missed the game-day skate due to his illness, which called into question whether or not he'd be able to play. The 30-year-old is clearly under the weather, so he may not be up to his usual standards. However, he's still slated into his normal spot on the wing for Winnipeg's third line, and he will presumably get his typical power-play minutes as well.
