Perreault scored a goal on a season-high four shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win against the Oilers.

Perreault blasted a one-timer just as a Winnipeg power play expired to pull the Jets to within 3-2 with 5:23 left in the first period. It proved to be a big goal for the Jets, kick-starting a stretch of four straight goals. The goal was the first of the year for Perreault and game him a point in each of the last two games. The 33-year-old role player had seven goals and 15 points in 49 contests last season.