Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Pots goal versus Devils
Perreault scored against New Jersey on Sunday.
To start the year, Perreault was averaging just 10:15 of ice time in the first 12 outings of the season. Since then, the winger is logging 14:27 per game in his previous four tilts and has notched two goals, six shots and two blocks. If the Quebec native can continue logging more minutes in a top-six role, he can provide decent mid-range fantasy value.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Nothing to show for in shutout loss•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: No-show for Western Conference finals•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Expected to dress for Game 5•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Regains full health•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Out for Game 3•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...