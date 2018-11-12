Perreault scored against New Jersey on Sunday.

To start the year, Perreault was averaging just 10:15 of ice time in the first 12 outings of the season. Since then, the winger is logging 14:27 per game in his previous four tilts and has notched two goals, six shots and two blocks. If the Quebec native can continue logging more minutes in a top-six role, he can provide decent mid-range fantasy value.