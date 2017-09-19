Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Pots power-play goal
Perreault slipped the puck under the pad of netminder Niklas Svedberg in Monday's preseason matchup with Minnesota.
Perreault netted 15 points with the man advantage last year and seems poised to do the same thing again. The center has registered four straight 40-plus-point seasons, and he's got a great chance for a fifth playing alongside Bryan Little and Nikolaj Ehlers.
