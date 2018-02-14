Play

Perreault netted a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Washington.

Even with Mark Scheifele back in the lineup, Perreault is still getting a look on the top line as a winter. The natural center should find himself in a good position to rack up some points as long as he continues to play alongside Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. Primarily a power-play specialist for much of the season, the Quebec native has tallied 12 of his 34 points with the man advantage.

