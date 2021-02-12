Perreault scored a goal on his only shot Thursday in a 5-1 win over Ottawa.
Perreault went top shelf to the blocker side on Ottawa goalie Marcus Hogberg, extending Winnipeg's lead to 4-0 less than three minutes into the third period. The 33-year-old winger, a bottom-six role player for the Jets, has two goals and four assists in 13 games.
More News
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Trio of assists in win•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Pots first goal of year•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Offers helper in loss•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Designated for waivers•
-
Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Ditches non-contact sweater•