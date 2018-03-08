Play

Perreault's status for Thursday's clash with New Jersey is in doubt due to illness, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perreault was not in attendance at Thursday's game-day skate. Brandon Tanev is already slated to slot in for Mark Scheifele (upper body), which means Mark Dano would step into the lineup if Perreault is unavailable.

