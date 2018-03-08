Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Questionable against Devils
Perreault's status for Thursday's clash with New Jersey is in doubt due to illness, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Perreault was not in attendance at Thursday's game-day skate. Brandon Tanev is already slated to slot in for Mark Scheifele (upper body), which means Mark Dano would step into the lineup if Perreault is unavailable.
