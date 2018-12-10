Jets' Mathieu Perreault: Questionable Tuesday
Perreault is in doubt for Tuesday's clash with Chicago, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
Perreault is likely dealing with the same leg injury that nearly caused him to miss Wednesday's matchup with Washington, although the team didn't provide specifics on what might be ailing the 30-year-old. If he is unable to play versus the Blackhawks, Perreault will likely be replaced in the lineup by Nicolas Petan.
